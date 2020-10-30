Kim Kardashian’s controversial birthday gift

Kim Kardashian is having a controversial week, facing backlash for posting a series of photos from her tropical vacation, and this time for sharing her latest birthday gift from her husband Kanye West.

Loading the player...

The reality TV star was celebrating her 40th birthday on a private island with her family members and closest friends, as she explained on her Twitter account, the group had multiple precautions to avoid being in contact with the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Kim shared some of the photos taken during the getaway and admitted to her followers that “after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine,” she surprised her closest inner circle “with a trip to a private island.”

Twitter users were quick to criticize what seemed to be an out-of-touch post, however the controversy didn’t stop there, as the celebrity and entrepreneur shared a video of Kanye’s special gift for her birthday.

The rapper surprised Kim and the entire family with what she described as “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime,” referring to a hologram of her father, with an almost identical physical appearance and a perfect imitation of his voice.

I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime ✨ Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail. pic.twitter.com/XpxmuHRNok — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

The special moment was trending on social media after the video was revealed, with a second clip posted by Kim, showing a close-up of the hologram so fans of the Kardashians could appreciate the incredible gift.

Fans of the family called Kanye a genius for coming up with such an emotional present, while some others saw it with a negative connotation, following the criticism caused by the group vacation and Khloe Kardashian’s attempt for damage control after revealing she had been tested positive for COVID-19.

Kim is not the first celebrity to celebrate her birthday in an undisclosed location, as supermodel Bella Hadid also spent her 24 birthday with her new boyfriend and her closest friends on a private island.