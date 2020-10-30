Governor Cuomo ghosted Chelsea Handler after she asked him out on a date

“First of all, he’s like a big giant. He came in like the Incredible Hulk,” she said. “We needed somebody to come on the scene, we were so dehydrated for real leadership that when he came on the scene looking like this big Italian hunk, he was like ‘wear a mask.’ I was like ‘I’ll wear a mask, I’ll put a mask on every part of my body. I wanna flatten your curve and you can flatten my curve and then we can both apex together.”

The women of the show made it known to Handler that the governor would also be appearing on the show later that week. Handler then revealed that she asked Cuomo out on a date and wanted the hosts of “The View” to follow up with him on Handler’s behalf. “I do want you to follow up on something with him for me ladies if you wouldn’t mind,” she said. “I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago and I did ask him out on a date and he did say ‘yes’ and then I never heard from him.”

On Thursday, Governor Cuomo made his appearance on “The View,” where of course the hosts grilled him about not getting back to Handler after she asked him out. “I’m a big fan of Chelsea’s and she is great and we have fun but on my dating life, you know, I am only dating at this point in-state residents,” Cuomo responded. “If Chelsea changes her residence, then maybe we can work it out,” he added.

Time will only tell if these two are meant to date!