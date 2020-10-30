Mindy Kaling’s daughter gets into the Halloween spirit: See rare new photo

Mindy Kaling ’s little girl is the cutest pumpkin in the patch! The Office alum got into the Halloween spirit with her daughter Katherine ahead of the holiday with a visit to a pumpkin patch. The mom of two shared a rare, new photo of her two year old from the outing. “We now interrupt this election season to bring you some toddler pumpkin selecting,” Mindy, 41, captioned the post.

©Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling’s daughter visited a pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween

Katherine, who turns three Dec. 15, was dressed for the spooky season wearing an-all black outfit and sneakers, while her hair was styled into two buns and orange bows. Noticeably absent from the snapshot was Mindy’s newborn son Spencer. The Mindy Project star secretly welcomed her baby boy in September.

Mindy announced her son’s arrival earlier this month on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “No one even knew you were pregnant!” host Stephen Colbert told her, to which she replied, “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It’s true.”

©Mindy Kaling The actress is a mom to daughter Katherine and son Spencer

During her virtual appearance, Mindy opened up about how her daughter initially reacted to Spencer. “She was very ambivalent at first, to be generous,” the actress shared. “She was really worried about her toys getting taken,” Mindy added. “She thought that it would be another child that was her same size, but then she was delighted when he arrived home with me at the hospital and he was just a blob who couldn’t take her toys. So, she’s a huge fan now that she’s met him.”

Like with her daughter, Mindy has not revealed who the father of her son is. Last year, she explained to The New York Times, “My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.”