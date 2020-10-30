Harry Styles fed a fans fish and had tea with her dad after his car broke down

Harry Styles is fresh off the release of his new music video for his single “Golden,” but even superstars have car problems. ﻿ One of the Styles’ super fans named Theadora went viral this week after revealing on Twitter that her idol had been in her home. His car broke down on her street and a friendly neighbor invited him inside while it was being repaired. That friendly neighbor was her father. Unfortunately for Theodora, she wasn’t home and he was already gone by the time she got back. Fortunately for us, it made for an epic story that involved Style’s feeding Theodora’s fish.

©theadoraaaaaaaa

On Tuesday, Theadora shared pictures of the note Styles left for her along with photos﻿. The handwritten note read, “Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon.” He closed the letter with, “Treat people with kindness,” the title of a song on his most recent album, Fine Line. And in big letters came the best part of the note, “P.S. I fed the fish.” Styles added a watermelon shaped sticky note to the letter, which read, “Tell your dad to get in touch, and I‘ll see you at a show.”



While the story sounds too good to be true, Theadora had photographic proof of the encounter- a photo of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer sprinkling food inside her fish tank.