Harry Styles fed a fans fish and had tea with her dad after his car broke down

Harry Styles is fresh off the release of his new music video for his single “Golden,” but even superstars have car problems. One of the Styles’ super fans named Theadora went viral this week after revealing on Twitter that her idol had been in her home. His car broke down on her street and a friendly neighbor invited him inside while it was being repaired. That friendly neighbor was her father. Unfortunately for Theodora, she wasn’t home and he was already gone by the time she got back. Fortunately for us, it made for an epic story that involved Style’s feeding Theodora’s fish.
On Tuesday, Theadora shared pictures of the note Styles left for her along with photos. The handwritten note read, “Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon.” He closed the letter with, “Treat people with kindness,” the title of a song on his most recent album, Fine Line. And in big letters came the best part of the note, “P.S. I fed the fish.” Styles added a watermelon shaped sticky note to the letter, which read, “Tell your dad to get in touch, and I‘ll see you at a show.”
While the story sounds too good to be true, Theadora had photographic proof of the encounter- a photo of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer sprinkling food inside her fish tank.
He also signed Theadora’s copy of his Fine Line album and added a face mask over his face with the marker. Styles added a speech bubble that said, “Theadora, Sending you all my love. I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry.” Theadora’s Instagram account is now private but her profile says, “( the fish is called Harry).”
As expected, Styles fans freaked out when they heard the story. One tweeted, “THE FACT SOME RANDOM GIRL HAD THEIR PARENTS INVITE THE HARRY EDWARD STYLES INTO THEIR HOUSE WHILST HE FED THE FISH AND SIPPED ON TEA AND SHE WASNT EVEN THERE I FEEL SECOND HAND DEPRESSION FOR THEODORA BUT AT THE SAME TIME SHE WON AT LIFE.” Another noted, “Imagine being quarantined since March and you run to the grocery store and miss Harry Styles? I don’t even have the WORDS.” Others were scathed that a fish met Styles before them. A jealous fan tweeted, “HOW TF A FISH.. A F****** FISH MEET HARRY STYLES BEFORE ME.”
Some even joked that the story sounded like fan fiction come to life. One fan commented on a Buzzfeed article about the story, “I‘ve read enough fanfiction to know where this is going. She’s gonna marry harry styles who is secretly a mafia boss.” Another added, “omg turns out his evil twin brother is gasp...niall horan, and then harrys right hand man, louis ends up being a double agent, working for harrys arch enemy ...zayn malik(i literally dont know why zayn is evil in every fanfic lmao)”
Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to the story:
harry styles walking into a fans house to feed her fish pic.twitter.com/urmP3ciRsW— h (@hexgiirl) October 29, 2020
THE FACT SOME RANDOM GIRL HAD THEIR PARENTS INVITE THE HARRY EDWARD STYLES INTO THEIR HOUSE WHILST HE FED THE FISH AND SIPPED ON TEA AND SHE WASNT EVEN THERE I FEEL SECOND HAND DEPRESSION FOR THEODORA BUT AT THE SAME TIME SHE WON AT LIFE pic.twitter.com/ShahDamtkG— Grace☀️ (@hshqdimples) October 28, 2020
harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor, he is the only man to ever exist pic.twitter.com/9pEMiGgjkH— rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) October 28, 2020