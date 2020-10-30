Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married!

Congratulations are in order! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot after two years of dating. The couple was married in a private ceremony over the weekend in Palisades, New York. The actors met on the set of Saturday Night Live over a decade ago and began dating in 2017. They were engaged two years later in 2019. The couple made the special announcement through the non-profit Meals on Wheels and used the moment to ask fans to donate to the organization as their wedding gift.
Meals on Wheels shared a photo on Instagram of a Staten Island ferry with the words “Jost Married” over it. They shared details about the tight-lipped CDC approved wedding and wrote in the caption, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.” Johansson, 34, has previous marriages to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter named Rose, who was born in 2014. This is Jost’s first marriage.
Jost is a head writer for SNL and is the co-anchor of the shows “Weekend Update.” Jost and Johannson both have different stories when it comes to their first memory of each other. According to Elle, Jost recalled meeting his bride when she hosted SNL for the first time in January 2006. Jost told Entertainment Tonight, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best.”
In his memoir, A Very Punchable Face Jost reminisced the first time they met and described her as “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated. “She had just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturing she was here [holds hand above head] and I was here [ holds hand one inch off ground]. She claims that she remembers thinking I was ‘cute,’ but I know what I looked like and that’s not the word I would have used. (’Shaggy’ would have been generous. ’Slovenly,’ more accurate).” He also reminisced on writing a sketch that Johansson was starring in. “The only line I remember from the sketch is when Scarlett’s bratty character says, ‘This party is literally worse than the Holocaust.’ That was my Shakespearean sonnet for the woman I would one day fall in love with.”
Johansson’s first memories of Jost are on the set of SNL but her first impression of him was in 2010. She told the Hollywood Reporter she remembers him directing a sketch he wrote. “It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do… That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”
Johansson went on to host the show 4 more times. A few days before Johansson’s fifth hosting gig, she filed for divorce from Dauriac. According to Elle, Jost was also single after dating Rashida Jones in 2013. E! News reported at the time that Johansson was not in a place to date anyone new. “Scarlett just got separated from Romain and is still dealing with the fact that now she’s had two failed serious relationships,” a source told the outlet. ”She’s not trying to rush into anything and is just chilling.”
Johansson chilled for 2 months before she made an appearance on SNL in May 2017. She played Ivanka Trump in the season‘s finale. Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six that Johansson and Jost were sharing kisses at the afterparty. According to one witness, “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock. They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone ... they made out at least twice ... Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.” Another source told E! News “Saturday night wasn’t the first time… It’s been going on for a bit… They like each other, but it’s not exclusive—at least not at this point.”
They were spotted together over the next few months while Johansson’s divorce was processing. It was finalized by September and Jost confirmed their relationship that month on the Emmy’s red carpet. Jost told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here.” He continued, ”She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome. I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”
On May 19, 2019, Johansson’s publicist confirmed to the Associated Press that the pair were engaged.
