Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married!

Congratulations are in order! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot after two years of dating. The couple was married in a private ceremony over the weekend in Palisades, New York. The actors met on the set of Saturday Night Live over a decade ago and began dating in 2017. They were engaged two years later in 2019. The couple made the special announcement through the non-profit Meals on Wheels and used the moment to ask fans to donate to the organization as their wedding gift.



©@mealsonwheels Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels shared a photo on Instagram of a Staten Island ferry with the words “Jost Married” over it. They shared details about the tight-lipped CDC approved wedding and wrote in the caption, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.” Johansson, 34, has previous marriages to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac share a daughter named Rose, who was born in 2014. This is Jost’s first marriage.

©GettyImages Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Jost is a head writer for SNL and is the co-anchor of the shows “Weekend Update.” Jost and Johannson both have different stories when it comes to their first memory of each other. According to Elle, Jost recalled meeting his bride when she hosted SNL for the first time in January 2006. Jost told Entertainment Tonight, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best.”

In his memoir, A Very Punchable Face Jost reminisced the first time they met and described her as “beautiful, smart, sweet and intimidatingly sophisticated. “She had just turned 20 and I was 23, but in terms of status and maturing she was here [holds hand above head] and I was here [ holds hand one inch off ground]. She claims that she remembers thinking I was ‘cute,’ but I know what I looked like and that’s not the word I would have used. (’Shaggy’ would have been generous. ’Slovenly,’ more accurate).” He also reminisced on writing a sketch that Johansson was starring in. “The only line I remember from the sketch is when Scarlett’s bratty character says, ‘This party is literally worse than the Holocaust.’ That was my Shakespearean sonnet for the woman I would one day fall in love with.”