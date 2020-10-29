Chris Hemsworth’s son crashes his underwater meditation: Watch the hilarious video

Like many parents, even Thor struggles to find alone time. Chris Hemsworth released a hilarious affirmation video for his digital health and fitness program Centr featuring a cameo by one of his﻿ six-year-old twin sons, Sasha and Tristan. In the video, which the actor called “Affirmations That Positively, Absolutely, Probably (Most Likely) Won’t Make Your 2020 Worse,” the dad of three is seen meditating underwater in a pool. “Is it just me or is getting harder and harder to find a place where you can just get away from it all, where you can just be? Well, let’s find that place together,” Chris, 37, says in a voiceover. “Close your eyes. Don’t breathe in because you’re underwater. Imagine you’re some place far, far away from wherever you’ve been stuck lately.”

©Centr The actor’s son interrupted his underwater meditation

Unfortunately for him, the Avengers star’s zen moment was short-lived. One of his sons adorably swam into the camera frame. As he shooed his little boy away, Chris said, “There are no distractions here. Nothing to break your calm. No one demanding your attention.”

“Simply push your worries away until it’s just you, your thoughts and this moment of absolute tranquility,” the Marvel star continued, literally pushing his son away. “That’s it those little distractions, just give them a gentle, old shove. It’s just you and me. God, and this kid. Okay, maybe let’s try this another time.”

Chris posted the funny video on his Instagram account writing, “When the distractions just won’t stop coming no matter where you go, gently brush them aside. Gently, of course. They have feelings too. @centrfit.” The Australian actor shares his sons, as well as his eight-year-old daughter India Rose,﻿ with his wife Elsa Pataky .