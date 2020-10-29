Salma Hayek is Halloween ready in this stunning fall look

Salma Hayek is here to show us all just how good fall can look.

In the new picture, which the actress posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the 54-year-old can be seen surrounding herself in the ultimate fall wonderland filled with colorful gourds, squashes, and pumpkins. Even though you might expect to see someone dressed down in some jeans--or even overalls--in a setting like this, Salma gave us full glam by wearing a sexy black leather skirt and accessorizing with a deep burgundy hat, scarf, purse, and some heels.

To tie everything together, Hayek gazes straight into the camera through her rose-tinted sunglasses, giving us a small Mona Lisa smile. Hayek captioned the post, “Pumpkin Season 🎃 ✨ La temporada de calabazas. 🎃.”

While a lot of people are ready to rush right into the winter holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Salma’s photo gave us a quick reminder that fall is still worth appreciating.

©Salma Hayek

Even though Hayek is 54, she’s still just as beautiful as ever--and that’s probably, in part, due to the fact that she has always had a refreshing perspective about beauty. Unlike others who may fear growing older, she’s not shy about aging gracefully.

“People often say that ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder,’ and I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing that you are the beholder,” she told Glamour. “This empowers us to find beauty in places where others have not dared to look, including inside ourselves.”

This fall photo-op comes directly after the award-winning actress made headlines for thanking the first responders and firefighters that helped save her winery in Napa Valley, CA.

“We have a vineyard in Napa, and although most of the fires are now under control, I can’t help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders that came to the rescue of so many people, animals, and properties,” Salma captioned her photos, showing herself on the vineyard along with the threat of the oncoming fire.

“In our case, we are especially grateful to the Strike Team 9271C, Strike Team Leader, Chief Engine 2752 (Garden Valley Station #50), Engine 2754 (Sutter Hill Station #60), Engine 2774 (Sutter Hill Station #60), Engine 2772 (Pilot Hill Station #70) …for being our heroes during this fire season,” she continued. “Muchas gracias!”

Salma and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, own a 162-acre winery called Eisele Vineyard and the Araujo Estate, which includes some of California‘s most highly regarded cabernet sauvignons since the early 1970s.

Clearly, the star is really enjoying her fall now that the first responders have the fires in her area under control.