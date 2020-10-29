Cameron Diaz jokes about the pressure of starting a family in the ‘second half’ of her life

Cameron Diaz has hit her “sweet spot” in the “second half” of her life. The Charlie’s Angels star reflected on becoming a mother in her late ‘40s during a recent appearance on Naomi Campbell’s No Filter YouTube series. “A lot of people do it the other way around—they get married [and] have a family in their youth,” Cameron, 48, said. “I’m kind of doing it in the second half of my life.” The My Best Friend’s Wedding actress and her husband Benji Madden, whom she married in 2015, announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Raddix, earlier this year. “The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know?” Cameron joked. “So no pressure!”

Despite all of her achievements and acting credits, Cameron, who hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2014, is the happiest she’s ever been. “I really feel like this is my sweet spot and my happiest time in my life even with all the amazing experiences I’ve had in traveling and accomplishments of working hard and putting things into the world that I’m proud of—I know, this is really the most gratifying moment in my life, to be in this place, to get here,” she shared. “Having a family when you’re young, it’s like anything when you’re young, you do it. But when you’re my age and you decide to do it, it’s a real choice. You really have to work hard for it.”