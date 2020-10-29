Jennifer Lopez and BFF, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas discussed friendship

Now more than ever, women are making powerful changes in breaking the glass ceiling when it comes to their careers, salaries, and their rights overall. However, Jennifer Lopez has been using her platform to inspire women for as long as she’s had success with her career. In a recent Zoom interview with her longtime friend and former agent, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas for Variety’s Power of Women issue, presented by Lifetime, the duo discussed how JLO has always surrounded herself with powerful women in her field.

Something a lot of people don’t realize is that every movie Lopez has starred in has been directed by female directors. 2019’s “Hustlers” movie was directed by Lorene Scafaria, her upcoming film “Marry Me” was directed by Kat Coiro, and another upcoming film, “The Godmother” is being directed by Reed Morano, according to Variety.

Aside from acting in these films, the “Jenny from the Block” singer also produced them through her company Nuyorican Prods. that is also run by Thomas, according to Variety. Lopez and Thomas’s relationship goes way back. Thomas even helped negotiate Lopez’s $9 million salary for the 2001 film, “The Wedding Planner.”

In the 33 minute interview, the friends discussed how the plots of some of Lopez’s famous movies came about and the history of their relationship. “...Maid in Manhattan” was the first movie we produced together. It was very organic. Even as my new agent, we clicked right away. We make each other better,” Lopez said in the interview

©Jennifer Lopez

“What’s interesting about us is we always lean into finding the best people,” said Thomas.

“A lot of times, the best person for the job is a woman. “Hustlers” was a woman director. “Marry Me” was a woman director. “The Godmother” is going to be a woman director. It’s a great time! I think women have found their voice in a way that they haven’t ever before, and that means female storytellers — and telling our stories in our way, from a women’s point of view. I think “Hustlers” would have been a very different movie had it been directed by a man,” Lopez said to her friend.

“Here’s the thing. If we have the ability to hire women and women of color, it’s our obligation to look there — because others haven’t,” Thomas replied.

Throughout the interview, the duo went on to discuss how women are making serious strides in the industry, how the idea of “Marry Me” came about, and how involved Lopez is in the production of her films.