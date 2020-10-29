Sarah Jessica Parker pens a beautiful message to one of her children

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating the life of her son, James Wilkie, with a tribute on social media. The American actress, producer, and designer, known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City , said how much she loves her firstborn, and that she is looking forward to celebrating many more years. “October 28th, 2020,” she began. “My beloved son, James Wilkie. On this day, you are 18 years old. I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor. As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first time voter,” she wrote, singing the post with a kiss.

Parker’s Instagram post received many birthday wishes for James; however, a few followers started to share their moms’ experiences. Some of them even shared memories of giving birth in the same place as Sarah Jessica did. “You and I were in the hospital together when our boys were born! Can’t believe they’ll both be voting this week. Happy birthday, James Wilkie!” a fan wrote, while another one took a walk to memory lane. “I remember visiting a family one afternoon for my job as a Child Welfare Adoption Specialist, and they gave a teaser on the radio about your baby being born. I sat in their driveway until the DJ came back with the news story. Not sure why I remember it so clearly. Hard to believe it’s been so long ago. And hard to remember the days of waiting for a commercial break to be over, instead of just googling on a smartphone! Happiest of birthdays to your boy,” the fan recalls.

Besides her teenage son, Parker shares two daughters with actor and singer Matthew Broderick . The star is pretty close to her kids, and in an interview with ET, she revealed how nerve-wracking was to send James Wilkie off to college. “I can‘t know, I can’t imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you’ve left them with everything they need,” she said.

According to the Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Awards winner, she wants her twins and son to learn how valuable it is to be a hard worker, even if they have the privilege of having successful parents. “I think what‘s important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it’s hard, and it’s interesting to me,” she noted. “I’m a curious person. Really, what I like to share with them is being curious has rewards, and they don’t come immediately. It’s a cumulation of curiosity and asking questions and seeking out opportunities. But what I want to tell them is curiosity is the gateway to all sorts of things you might never have imagined. And success is not the destination point for me, and I don’t want them to focus on success because I think it’s come to me too much. The destination is having experiences, learning how to be with other people, and what are coping mechanisms in a challenging day?”