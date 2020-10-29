Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wrote a song for their daughter about the upcoming election

Now more than ever before, celebrities have been using their platforms to constantly encourage and urge fans to get out and vote in the upcoming election. Between posing in a bikini such as Kylie Jenner or wearing presidential candidate merchandise, celebs are getting creative and that includes new parents, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The 36-year-old singer and 43-year-old actor posted a song on Wednesday about encouraging fans to vote in Tuesday’s election. The couple adorably wrote and sang a song to the medley of “Rise and Shine,” with the lyrics telling fans to vote in person, rather than relying on the mail-in ballot.

The video was posted to Bloom’s Instagram and showed the new parents both holding and sipping from mugs while giggling and trying to remember the words of the song. The actor was shirtless and Perry was wearing a white tank top with thin straps. The song was clearly dedicated to their newborn daughter, Daisy Dove who was born in early September.

©GettyImages

Bloom captioned the post, “Mum n Dad just sayin drop em off it‘s too late to mail em in — it’s safe #wearamask bring snacks and a friend!” Orlando captioned the video of himself and Katy with coffee mugs in hand. You heard ’em, folks! Perry commented on her baby daddy’s post saying, “damn the filter is fetch.” Soon after she commented again saying, “Also come for us @kyliejenner.” The singer most likely was referring to the clip of Kylie Jenner singing her version of “Rise and Shine” to her daughter Stormi that went viral last year.

©GettyImages

Perry also posted the same video to her Instagram page and captioned it, “mom & dad here reminding you that YOUR VOTE COUNTS! ♥️ #votenow #bringsnacks 1866OURVOTE.” The famous couple has been very vocal about their political views and who they’re voting for this year. Perry has been posting a lot about the upcoming election to her page and even last week she posted a video of herself speaking to her 107 million followers telling them to exercise their right to vote. “FLEX THAT 🇺🇸💪🏼PATRIOTIC MUSCLE💪🏼🇺🇸 and vote early! Vote now! 🗳 link in bio for info on how,” the “Hot N Cold” singer captioned the post.