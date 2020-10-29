Jennifer Lopez talks growing up with a young mom: ‘It was like living with a teenager’

Jennifer Lopez got it from her mama! While on the set of Coach’s “Holiday is Where You Find It” campaign photo shoot, the Mary Me actress gushed about her relationship with her mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez and the influence she’s had on her career. “I get all my dance moves from her,” the Wedding Planner star, 51, told Entertainment Tonight. “My mom is really the person who instilled the love of music in me and all my sisters.”

©Robert Kamau/GC Images The singer said that growing up with her mother was like living with a teenager

It’s clear the mother-daughter duo have a close bond. “Everything I do with my mom is really fun. Honestly, even though she drives me crazy, like all our moms drive us crazy,” Jennifer said.

In addition to J.Lo, Lupe, 74, is also a mom to daughters Lynda Lopez and Leslie Lopez. “She was a young mom. She got married when she was 20. She had my sister when she was 21,” Jennifer said. The singer’s mother had all her children by the age of 25. “We all grew up together,” the Hustlers actress shared. “It was like living with a teenager to be honest.”

©2020 Ryan McGinley Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with her mother on the set of Coach’s holiday campaign shoot

Jennifer’s mother as well as the Hollywood star’s 12-year-old twins Max and Emme star in Coach’s new holiday campaign. “Holiday is Where You Find It” champions the importance of family and optimism and spotlights the design house’s belief in positivity, finding joy in the little things and seeking comfort in togetherness and familiar traditions.