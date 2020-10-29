Gigi Hadid shares celebrity gifts sent to her baby girl

Gigi Hadid is feeling the love of her friends and family, now that the 25-year-old mom has received numerous gifts following the birth of her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Loading the player...

The model took it to social media to show some of the gifts her baby has received, posting a series of photos on her Instagram Stories and tagging everyone who has shown appreciation for the new family.

Some of the thoughtful gifts include a pink handmade blanket sent by pop superstar and now “auntie” Taylor Swift, quite similar to the one she embroidered and sent to Katy Perry to celebrate the birth of her baby Daisy with Orlando Bloom.

Donatella Versace also sent what seems to be a very cozy sweatshirt, which by the way looks very on brand with the fashion designer and entrepreneur, including the famous Medusa logo in black and white.

Several flower arrangements have also been gifted to celebrate the arrival of the beautiful baby girl, as well as a gift basket from Jimmy Fallon, presents from Lanvin, Missoni and Gigi’s closest friends.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

The new family is so grateful for their new life and the celebratory gifts that Gigi posted a written note showing her appreciation, and assuring everyone that she will be sending thank you notes, as she is still “overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already.”

She also added that she is a “new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps” but promised that “thank you cards are on their way.”