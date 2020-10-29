Jessica Alba and Cash Warren last-minute Halloween shopping

With Halloween only three days away, even celebrities are scurrying to get last-minute plans together. So far this month we’ve seen Kylie Jenner baking Halloween cookies with Stormi, Jennifer Lopez at a pumpkin patch with her kids, and now Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren were spotted also getting into the spooky spirit.

The famous couple was photographed leaving, everyone’s favorite store, Target on Wednesday night in Westwood, California shopping for Halloween costumes. Alba and Warren were seen carrying two big tote bags that were most likely filled with Halloween goodies and costumes, most likely for them and their three children, daughters Honor and Haven, and son Hayes.

For their Target run, the 39-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor were dressed casually. Alba wore a black balloon sleeve sweater tucked into a pair of light wash black jeans. She accessorized her look with chunky brown boots, a black wide-brim hat, a grey crossbody bag with a wide strap, and a protective face mask. Warren’s outfit matched Alba’s - he wore a black shirt, black puffy jacket, paired with light black jeans, and black sneakers. The actor also protected his face with a mask. While in the store, the married couple looked around at costumes, figuring out which they liked best.

©GrosbyGroup

When she isn’t busy shopping for Halloween costumes, the Honest Company founder also recently shared her favorite home, fashion, fitness buys from Amazon. Luckily for us, we can now find affordable picks from Alba in a curated list of items on the actress’s Amazon page. The list consists of comfortable dresses, workout tanks, cookware sets, hand towels, and room purifiers.

Alba first met Warren on the set of “Fantastic Four” in 2004. Alba played Sue Storm, while Cash worked as a production assistant on the film, according to PopSugar. The actress revealed that she had an instant connection with Warren when they first met. “Right after I met [Cash], I called my best friend and was like, ‘I met this guy and I feel like I’ve known him forever and I’m going to know him for the rest of my life,’” she told Cosmopolitan in 2010.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 in a courthouse ceremony in Beverly Hills. They had their first child Honor later in 2008 and three years later the couple welcomed their second daughter Haven. Then in 2017, Alba and Warren welcome their baby boy, Hayes to the world.