George and Amal Clooney’s big secret revealed at the Royal wedding

George and Amal Clooney were two of the elegant guests at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex , what was unknown then was where those bonds of friendship between the royal couple and one of the quintessential Hollywood marriages came from. Two years after the royal wedding, it has transcended what no one could imagine. On the wedding day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the actor and the lawyer did not know the couple.

The person in charge of unveiling such surprising news has been Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana of Wales‘ former roommate. She was sitting next to the Clooney couple in the Chapel of St. George and Carolyn told how while they waited for the mass to begin, she talked with the couple and among the questions asked came the question of how they met the bride and groom.

“WE DON’T KNOW THEM” was the unexpected response he received from the actor and his wife.

In a statement to AirMail, Rachel Johnson, the sister of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, commented on the anecdote that Carolyn Bartholomew lived. “There is a story that is circulating out there and that is that while Carolyn, Lady Di‘s ex-roommate, was waiting for mass to begin, she turned to the couple next to her and asked them how they knew Harry or Meghan ”We don’t know them,” was the unexpected reply. ”According to Johnson, in the list of 600 guests of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which included names like Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey or the Beckham couple, among others, they could not all be ”old and dear friends of the bridal couple” .