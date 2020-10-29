Emma Roberts opens about her pregnancy and her new movie Holidate

Emma Roberts has a new movie that premiered Wednesday October 28th called ‘Holidate.’ The Netflix original is about two singles who agree to be each other’s dates for Holiday parties so nobody asks them to about their relationship status.

In an interview with Glamour, Roberts talked about the new movie and her pregnancy. The actress revealed why she is thankful she is having a boy, her self-care routines, and what it’s like to be pregnant during a pandemic.

Roberts is excited for the premiere of her new movie and said romantic comedies just “really make you feel good.” “We all want to believe in love and feel loved and celebrate each other and feel like there‘s good news out there” she explained. “In the midst of such a crazy year that has had so much hardship and heartbreak, [it’s nice] to have something to look forward to. The baby’s coming, and I’m so excited to put a movie out that I think will put smiles on people’s faces or hopefully let them escape for two hours.”

Roberts is expecting her first child (a boy) with Garrett Hedlund. She explained that she’s been holding herself back from shopping and shared one good reason she isn’t having a girl. “I‘ve been trying to not buy a ton of stuff because I love shopping.” She continued, “All I can say is thank goodness I’m not having a girl because the clothing situation would just be insane.”

©GettyImages Emma Watson and Garrett Hedlund

Along with prepping for the new baby, Roberts shared shared one of her secret obsessions- Tumblr. “I‘m also a secret Tumblr lover. I love Tumblr, which is something people don’t know about me—I have six followers on a Tumblr account no one knows is me. It’s my happy space,” she explained. Of course with the world still in quarantine, there isn’t much else the actress can do. Roberts expressed how it’s been an interesting time in the world to be pregnant, but she’s still grateful for the experience. “It’s definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it’s been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still.” She continued, “That’s been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that. “To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next. I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that’s been—some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful.”