Brad Pitt and german model Nicole Poturalski split

Try not to be too surprised but Brad Pitt and his German model girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski have called it quits. The pair was rumored to be dating in August this year after the 56-year-old actor was seen taking the 27-year-old to the French chateau Pitt shares with Jolie. Page Six, confirmed their relationship at the time. However, the Daily Mail published photos of the ex-couple on what appeared to be a date at Kanye West ’s Hollywood Bowl performance in November 2019. Meaning the couple could have been dating under everyone noses for nine months. Poturalski was reportedly Pitt’s first official girlfriend following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016.



©GrosbyGroup Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski

Love ended quickly and a source told Page Six the couple is “totally over.” The outlet reported the break up on Wednesday October 28th. “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be,” the source said. The breakup reportedly happened “a while back.”

Pitt and Poturalski are believed to have met in Germany at the restaurant, Borchard. But there was an interesting twist to the story, the restaurant is owned by Poturalski’s 68-year-old restaurateur husband Roland Mary. The couple has a seven-year-old son together. Poturalski and Mary were photographed together last week laughing and smoking at the same restaurant. Page Six reported that the couple has an “open marriage.” According to a source, Mary was “philosophical” and reportedly “not interested” in being jealous of her relationship with Pitt.

Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Grabs Dinner with Her Husband Roland Mary in Berlin https://t.co/SAYvxHnwm1 pic.twitter.com/dbHhkfYXvr — GossipKartel.com (@gossipkartel) October 25, 2020

Poturalski recently addressed the slew of hate she received on social media after details of her marriage and relationship with Pitt went public. On Friday, October 9 she posted videos in German on her IG Stories confronting the toxic behavior. Thankfully she translated the video for her English-speaking haters. “Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?” she wrote on one of the videos. “Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting.” She added, “And just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t Like their content. Easy. So just be nice and kind. Try.”



Pitt is currently in the midst of a never-ending custody battle and divorce with Jolie. The Daily Mail reported that Jolie had split with Priya Sopori, a Los Angeles-based former federal prosecutor who has been working with her lead lawyer, Samantha DeJean. Pitt is fighting to share custody of the children 50/50.