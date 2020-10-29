Is Adele dating British rapper Skepta?

Adele responded to rumors Wednesday October 28th, that she is dating British rapper Skepta. The Grammy award-winning singer subtly announced her relationship status on Instagram while she thanked fans for watching her on Saturday Night Live. People reported hours earlier that things were heating up between the singers.

A source told the outlet in recent months “Things have been heating up. They run in the same circles in London and she’s having fun.” They share a deep connection over music, ﻿and bond over being parents to young children. Adele has an 8-year-old son named Angelo and Skepta has a daughter named River that turns 2 this year.

According to Elle, Sketpa has released several mixtapes and albums, including 2016’s Konnichiwa, which won the Mercury Music Prize for Album of the Year, beating out artists including David Bowie and Radiohead. Very little is known about the mother of his child. Skepta was reportedly dating Naomi Campbell at the time he announced he was going to be a father and many fans speculated that it was hers.

©GettyImages Skepta and Naomi Campbell

Adele and Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga) have been friends for years. On May 15, 2016, she posted a photo of the rapper on social media and captioned the post “Tottenham Boy” with a heart emoji. Tottenham is the neighborhood both of the singers grew up in London. She also hash-tagged the name of his album, “Konnichiwa.” Skepta retweeted the tweet and added “Love you” with a rose emoji. Fans found Adele’s old posts and said she manifested her new boo. One tweeted, “Damn she tweeted this 4 years ago, but she divorced with her husband last year... She been trying to get outta that relationship for years LMAO.”