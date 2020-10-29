Is Adele dating British rapper Skepta?

Adele responded to rumors Wednesday October 28th, that she is dating British rapper Skepta. The Grammy award-winning singer subtly announced her relationship status on Instagram while she thanked fans for watching her on Saturday Night Live. People reported hours earlier that things were heating up between the singers.
A source told the outlet in recent months “Things have been heating up. They run in the same circles in London and she’s having fun.” They share a deep connection over music, and bond over being parents to young children. Adele has an 8-year-old son named Angelo and Skepta has a daughter named River that turns 2 this year.
According to Elle, Sketpa has released several mixtapes and albums, including 2016’s Konnichiwa, which won the Mercury Music Prize for Album of the Year, beating out artists including David Bowie and Radiohead. Very little is known about the mother of his child. Skepta was reportedly dating Naomi Campbell at the time he announced he was going to be a father and many fans speculated that it was hers.
Adele and Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga) have been friends for years. On May 15, 2016, she posted a photo of the rapper on social media and captioned the post “Tottenham Boy” with a heart emoji. Tottenham is the neighborhood both of the singers grew up in London. She also hash-tagged the name of his album, “Konnichiwa.” Skepta retweeted the tweet and added “Love you” with a rose emoji. Fans found Adele’s old posts and said she manifested her new boo. One tweeted, “Damn she tweeted this 4 years ago, but she divorced with her husband last year... She been trying to get outta that relationship for years LMAO.”
Tottenham Boy ❤️#konnichiwa pic.twitter.com/gs7wMhaaki— Adele (@Adele) May 15, 2016
The rapper even talked about their friendship in a 2016 interview with the Evening Standard. “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check” he explained. “She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame. She’s the biggest artist in the world and you do not see her in the papers [every day].”
And in September 2019, The Sun reported that the pair celebrated Skepta‘s 37th birthday at the Crystal Maze in London and were “spending more and more time together.” A source revealed to the outlet that they had been in regular contact since her divorce in April. They explained, “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s a special connection… They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day. They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.”
Despite fan’s delight at the new couple, Adele told the world she was single a few hours after the report. Adele hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend and used the moment to joke about the recent news about her life. She joked about experiencing “a lot” of heartbreak in her life and appeared on a Bachelor spoof sketch. She also joked that her next appearance would be on the Netflix dating show Love Island. She even addressed her dramatic weight loss in her opening monologue. “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, Because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and could only bring half of me,” she joked. ”And this is the half I chose.”
Adele posted a screen grab hosting the show with a message to her fans. The pop icon wrote, “Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween!” She then let the world know she was going back to her “cave” and subtly shared her relationship status, “I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️”