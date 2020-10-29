Nicole Kidman struggles to keep her daughters away from tabloids

Nicole Kidman is struggling with technology in her attempt to stop their daughters from spending too much screen time on their computers and mobile devices.

The acclaimed actress is concerned about her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and their access to media tabloids and problematic stories that are usually fake, admitting that it’s very hard for her “to monitor and stay on it,” adding that she doesn’t want them to have an active Instagram account for now.

Nicole appeared on the daytime show ‘Loose Women’ and talked about her parenting experience and how 12-year-old Sunday Rose is eager to be involved in social media, confessing during the interview that it’s “just a constant push and pull.”

She also highlighted that fact that “a lot of parents would say the same thing,” in reference to the content her daughters may encounter online and how tough it is to oversee their online presence.

Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday filming The Undoing in NYC today pic.twitter.com/wukRm9iGKx — Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) March 18, 2019

The Oscar winner revealed that her husband Keith Urban has been really supportive in that aspect, helping her have a better reaction to the false tabloids and she prefers “not to read too much about herself,” especially because “there’s so many different things written.”

The 53-year-old actress also recalled seeing more stories about her when she was younger, recently reminiscing about her dream role and how she wasn’t “talented enough” to get the part, and admitting that “before it used to be who I was dating, whether I was dating,” and now she is “probably just far less interesting,” adding that “hopefully it stays that way.”