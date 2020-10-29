Salma Hayek’s emotional message amid dangerous wildfires

Salma Hayek feels grateful with the firefighters that are attempting to control the fires caused at Napa Valley, taking a moment to share a heartfelt message to the first responders.

The 54-year-old actress shared a series of photos in the California region, thanking the heroes “during this fire season,” and including images of the wildfires, some selfies with her husband François-Henri Pinault and a photo of the crew of firefighters in charge.

Salma is married to the French billionaire since 2009 and he owns numerous wine-producing properties in the area, specifically around Araujo Estate, which was heavily impacted by the fires.

The prestigious businessman purchased the exclusive Eisele Vineyard in 2012, famous for producing the signature Cabernet Sauvignon, currently priced between $200 and $400 a bottle.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

The acclaimed actress stated that she felt “an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders” responsible for rescuing “so many people, animals and properties.”

The massive fires were contained on October 20, causing a lot of destruction through Upper Napa Valley, including 343 commercial properties and almost 700 homes in both Napa and Sonoma County.

The Hollywood star who has been urging her fans and followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election, also took a moment to name the teams and the stations involved in the dangerous task.

Making her statement in both Spanish and English, and posting the whole story on her personal Instagram account, “por haber sido nuestros héroes durante esta temporada de incendios !Muchas gracias!”