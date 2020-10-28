Ivanka Trump meets with Latin Grammy winner in Miami: See photo

Dale! Ivanka Trump met Mr. 305—a.k.a Pitbull —on Tuesday during her campaign stop in Miami. While in South Florida, President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter visited the Latin Grammy winner’s public charter school, Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM). The first daughter, 38, looked effortlessly stylish for the outing wearing a white midi shirt dress by Alexis that featured puffed sleeves, as well as a pinstripe mask embellished with pearls.

©Courtesy of the Trump campaign Ivanka met the rapper during her campaign stop in Miami on Oct. 27

“Great visit to SLAM Miami where I met so many incredible students. Each of them are exceptional. SLAM (and @pitbull) are giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and change the world!” Ivanka wrote alongside photos from her visit, including a snapshot of her and Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez.

The rapper’s tuition-free school, which opened in 2013, aims “to provide an innovative and in-depth secondary educational program that produces college-bound students through emphasis on sports-related majors and post-secondary preparation.” Speaking to NPR about SLAM in 2013, Pitbull said, “They’re already labeling me Mr. Education.” He noted, “A lot of these kids are so creative, but no one believes in them. No one motives them. I relate to them, but then I have give it to them raw cause that’s what’s going to make them understand my story.”

©Courtesy of the Trump campaign The first daughter met students from the performer’s public charter school in Miami

While Ivanka was down in Florida on Oct. 27, her stepmother First Lady Melania Trump made her first solo campaign appearance of the year speaking at an event in Pennsylvania. Wearing a $250 Michael Kors trench coat, the mom of one expressed her gratitude for the “love and support” her family received after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Like many of you, I have experienced the firsthand effects of COVID-19 -- not only as a patient -- but as a worried mother and wife,” the first lady said (via CNN). “I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy.” Melania, who has since recovered from the novel coronavirus, stressed that “the American spirit is stronger than this virus.” She said, “We have proven that we can and will overcome this unexpected challenge.”

