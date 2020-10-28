Kim Kardashian West is receiving backlash for her 40th birthday party

Kim Kardashian West had a 40th birthday last week and of course, she celebrated in a big way. Aside from her famous family throwing her a sentimental birthday bash that was aired on E! last week, the SKIMS founder also planned an extravagant birthday trip for her and her closest friends and family on a private island. Kardashian is now receiving a lot of backlash from the public for this.

Social media is enraged with the reality star for ignoring the ongoing pandemic and is instead partying with dozens of her friends. According to Page Six, the KKW Beauty founder planned an international trip with 30 of her closest friends. Kardashian reportedly picked a private island so everyone can party and have fun during this time of quarantine.

A close source said, “All the guests know is when to be ready to be picked up for the flight, which will leave the Los Angeles area early next week. The destination is being kept strictly under wraps for privacy reasons, but that isn’t stopping everyone [from] speculating.” Each guest will also be tested for COVID-19 prior to the trip.

After Kardashian and the rest of her friends and family began posting photos from the trip to Instagram the past several days, people were not happy and let it be known to Kardashian. Some angered tweets read to the reality star, “Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands.”

©Kim Kardashian

Another Tweet to Kardashian said, “You know what would have felt normal for me, Kim? Not having to say goodbye to my mother over FaceTime as she was dying of COVID,” Kinsman tweeted. “Not hearing her ashes be interred over the goddamned phone so I wouldn’t put my dad and sister at risk. Rubbing in this our faces is cruel & clueless.”

In response to the backlash, the reality star Tweeted out to her followers, After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she tweeted. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”