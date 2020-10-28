Chrissy Teigen writes a heartbreaking message about her pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen poured her heart out in a recent statement about her pregnancy loss, sharing for the first time, in-depth details on how she is dealing with “partial placenta abruption.”

John Legend ’s wife said she wasn’t sure if she would be ready to write the op-ed; however, she found the right time and space to address what happened. “I’m writing from the downstairs couch, still cozied up in a blanket but buzzing from a morning of friends and fried chicken,” she wrote in a message shared on Medium. “I’m reading off countless notes from my phone — thoughts that have randomly popped up in the weeks since. I didn’t really know how I would start this, no matter the room or state I was in, but it feels right, to begin with, a thank you.”

According to the 34-year-old television personality, author, and entrepreneur, her home is filled with flowers from friends and family members showing their love and empathy. “For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness. Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes. Social media messages from strangers have consumed my days, most starting with, ‘you probably won’t read this, but…’. I can assure you, I did,” she revealed. Teigen said she found comfort in everyone’s messages.

The model said she always had placenta problems. “I had to deliver Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta,” she wrote. “But this was my first abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. I actually became an adult diaper expert for my own personal entertainment.”

Teigen shared how nerve-wracking was this process, and although she always turned her doctor’s negative words into positive, unfortunately, she was bleeding more than usual. “My bleeding was getting heavier and heavier. The fluid around Jack had become very low — he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly,” she wrote. “After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all.”

The mom of two — a daughter, Luna , born in April 2016, and a son, Miles, born in May 2018 — said that she couldn’t breathe when the time to let go was approaching. “I cried a little at first, then went into full-blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness,” she wrote. “Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness.”