Halle Berry looks biker chic while riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle

Halle Berry has been busy at work on the upcoming film, “Moonfall,” a new sci-fi movie where Berry will play the lead female who is a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator, according to Screen Daily. The film will be directed by Roland Emmerich, according to the publication. Although she is in work mode, it doesn’t mean the 54-year-old doesn’t make time for some fun.

Earlier this week, the “Catwoman” actress was seen showing off her tough side. Berry was photographed in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday going for a joyride on her Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Berry was dressed for the occasion like a true biker wearing a black shirt paired with light grey jeans, a bike helmet, and leather biker gloves. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a small backpack on her back. Berry looked like a true pro and seasoned biker on her Harley.

©GrosbyGroup

Prior to the motorcycle joyride and working on “Moonfall,” the 54-year-old showed off her glowy skin in a stunning makeup-free selfie on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Officially out of #Quarantine - ready to get to work! #Moonfall here I come!! 🌙” Berry had to quarantine for two weeks in Montreal before joining production to work on the film. It seems that Berry is getting better with age and the proof is in her skin.

Back in March, the “Die Another Day” actress shared her four-step at-home facial routine. Berry’s routine begins with using Olga Lorencin Rehydrating Cleanser. She explained that she likes to make sure her skin is cleaned so she uses the Philips VisaPure Facial Cleansing Brush for assistance. From there, the 54-year-old uses the SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Masque.

The interesting technique Berry uses for this step is to literally slap the mask onto her face to wake up her cells. She lets the mask set on her face for 15 minutes before rinsing it off. Berry follows up the mask with Olga Lorencin Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum for an extra dose of moisture.

Honestly, whatever Berry is doing for her skin, we’re taking notes on it because her skin is looking quite flawless.