Kanye West responds back to Jennifer Aniston and announces he’s building a futuristic city

Kanye West announced on Twitter Tuesday he is moving forward with plans to bring a futuristic city to Haiti. While little is known about the project, West is adamant it will be “the city of the future.” Along with announcing his big plans on he responded to Jennifer Aniston ’s recent Instagram post where she endorsed Joe Biden.

According to Urban Islandz, last month West flew to Haiti and met with the leader of the country, President Jovenel Moïse. West remained tight-lipped about the purpose of his visit but he was spotted talking to Tennis star Naomi Osaka . Osaka was visiting the country at the time after winning the U.S. Open. West reportedly revealed during the conversation that he was building a city.

West shared the big news on his favorite website: Twitter. The rapper tweeted Tuesday, “Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country.”

The artist also took time to respond to Aniston’s scathing Instagram post condemning people who think it‘s “funny” to vote for him in the presidential election. Aniston posted a photo wearing mask and dropping off her mail-in ballot and made it clear who she was voting for in the caption. The actress wrote, “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died.I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ❤️🗳⠀PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼”

