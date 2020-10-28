Marc Anthony sparks dating rumors with famous reality TV star

Marc Anthony may or may not have a new boo. Last week, TheShadeRoom pointed out similarities in Evelyn Lozada’s Instagram posts and Anthony’s multi million dollar mega-mansion. They captioned the post “Looks like #EvelynLozada has been flickin’ it up in a house that resembles #MarcAnthony’s $19M estate in Miami.” The photographic evidence was enough to spark dating rumors. Here is everything we know.
Who is Lozada?
Lozada is a 44-year-old Puerto Rican Brooklyn native. She is best known as one of the six main cast members of VH1’s reality show “Basketball Wives.” Lozada has a 27-year-old daughter named Shaniece Virginia Sabina Hairston, from a previous relationship with Jamal Hairston. Lozada was most recently married to disgraced NFL player Chad Johnson. They were married in 2012 but just a month later, Johnson was arrested on charges of domestic battery. The highly publicized case ultimately led to their divorce.
Previously to Johnson, Lozada had a ten-year relationship with NBA player Antoine Walker. They ended their engagement in 2008. Two years later she made her television debut in Season one “Basketball Wives.” Lozada then started dating MLB star Carl Crawford in 2013 and they were engaged until 2017. They share a 6-year-old boy named Carl Leo Crawford Lozada. Lozada has opened up about her drama, life and relationships, in every season of Basketball wives since 2010. During quarantine, Lozada found new ways to hustle and was one of the first celebrities to launch her own OnlyFans account. Her monthly subscription costs $24.99 and is foot focused.
JLo and Marc Anthony’s daughter Emme reveals what they’re like as parents
Jennifer Lopez made the tough decision of having Marc Anthony sing on tour with her
The evidence that sparked rumors:
While Lozada’s recent Instagram pictures may have linked the two together for the first time- she’s been a fan. On April 29, 2019, Lozada uploaded a video dancing to Anthony’s song “Parecen Viernes.” She @tted Anthony in the caption a wrote, “When you find out @marcanthony has a new album coming out! 🙌🏽💃🏽🇵🇷😩 #OPUS #MarcAnthony”
But everything started on September 29th when Lozada posted a boomerang poolside in a cheetah print bathing suit. One fan noticed that Anthony had “liked” the post and commented, “Marc Anthony liked this, hum. You giving him Jlo vibes.” The next day on September 30th Lozada posted a picture of her children inside the same pool. She captioned the post, “The 2 people I put on earth 🌍❤️🙏🏽 #MyEverything #MommyLovesYouSoMuch” Two days later on October 2nd Lozada posed in front of the same pool but Anthony’s mansion was clear as day in the back. Fans matched images from the real estate listing for Marc‘s $19 million-dollar mansion.
She posted two photos that day wearing different bathing suits. She captioned one photo, “I’m not mad 🙃” and the other just had thinking emojis. On October 4th Lozada posted another photo in front of a mirror inside his mansion. Fans noticed the windows in the background were the same design as the ones seen in the promo video Anthony posted for his mini-documentary Raices.
¡@MarcAnthony te muestra sus #Raíces con su álbum 3.0! Descubre todo sobre tu artista favorito en este video que #AmazonMusicMx tiene para ti.https://t.co/JSGgTV1nqU pic.twitter.com/NqDUIRe2nH— Amazon Music México (@AmazonMusicMX) October 8, 2020
While all the evidence points to a possible romance, there have been conflicting reports about the status of the couple.
What We Know:
According to The Blast, Anthony and Lozada have been talking for a couple of months and have been enjoying getting to know each other. Sources confirmed it was estate and told the outlet Lozada recently flew out to Miami to stay at his mansion. Lozada’s children came along for the visit and according to the outlet, they all hung out with Anthony. Meaning, he met her kids.
However, after the reports emerged Page Six “exclusively reported” that the rumors are not true. According to the outlet, Anthony’s rep told them on Tuesday that the reports are false. While Lozada was in fact at his mansion, “he simply offered Lozada and her family to stay in his house while he was away.”
In Conclusion:
Are they dating??? Allegedly not. But he still let her stay at his mansion? Are they just best friends? Time will tell.