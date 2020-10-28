Marc Anthony sparks dating rumors with famous reality TV star

Marc Anthony may or may not have a new boo. Last week, TheShadeRoom pointed out similarities in Evelyn Lozada’s Instagram posts and Anthony’s multi million dollar mega-mansion. They captioned the post “Looks like #EvelynLozada has been flickin’ it up in a house that resembles #MarcAnthony’s $19M estate in Miami.” The photographic evidence was enough to spark dating rumors. Here is everything we know.

©GettyImages Evelyn Lozada and her son Carl Crawford

Who is Lozada?



Lozada is a 44-year-old Puerto Rican Brooklyn native. She is best known as one of the six main cast members of VH1’s reality show “Basketball Wives.” Lozada has a 27-year-old daughter named Shaniece Virginia Sabina Hairston, from a previous relationship with Jamal Hairston. Lozada was most recently married to disgraced NFL player Chad Johnson. They were married in 2012 but just a month later, Johnson was arrested on charges of domestic battery. The highly publicized case ultimately led to their divorce.



Previously to Johnson, Lozada had a ten-year relationship with NBA player Antoine Walker. They ended their engagement in 2008. Two years later she made her television debut in Season one “Basketball Wives.” Lozada then started dating MLB star Carl Crawford in 2013 and they were engaged until 2017. They share a 6-year-old boy named Carl Leo Crawford Lozada. Lozada has opened up about her drama, life and relationships, in every season of Basketball wives since 2010. During quarantine, Lozada found new ways to hustle and was one of the first celebrities to launch her own OnlyFans account. Her monthly subscription costs $24.99 and is foot focused.

The evidence that sparked rumors:

While Lozada’s recent Instagram pictures may have linked the two together for the first time- she’s been a fan. On April 29, 2019, Lozada uploaded a video dancing to Anthony’s song “Parecen Viernes.” She @tted Anthony in the caption a wrote, “When you find out @marcanthony has a new album coming out! 🙌🏽💃🏽🇵🇷😩 #OPUS #MarcAnthony”

But everything started on September 29th when Lozada posted a boomerang poolside in a cheetah print bathing suit. One fan noticed that Anthony had “liked” the post and commented, “Marc Anthony liked this, hum. You giving him Jlo vibes.” The next day on September 30th Lozada posted a picture of her children inside the same pool. She captioned the post, “The 2 people I put on earth 🌍❤️🙏🏽 #MyEverything #MommyLovesYouSoMuch” Two days later on October 2nd Lozada posed in front of the same pool but Anthony’s mansion was clear as day in the back. Fans matched images from the real estate listing for Marc‘s $19 million-dollar mansion.