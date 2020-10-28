Vanessa Hudgens delivers voting message from the set of her new movie in NYC

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens join the list of celebrities who use their time and platform to motivate Americans to vote in the next presidential election on November 3. Dressed in black head to toe, and wearing a mask and face shield to protect herself from the coronavirus, the “High School Musical” star took to the streets accompanied by the viral Instagram sensation Seth Phillips, better known as “Dude with sign.”

Phillips, who became famous for posing in the streets of downtown Manhattan holding a sign with relatable phrases, petitions, and protests, stood next to the actress to remind eligible voters the importance of this civic duty. The message comes just days before citizens approach the last day to choose the United States’ next president.

The 31-year-old star displayed various banners with messages such as: “Nothing is spookier than not voting.”

©GrosbyGroup Vanessa Hudgens

On another occasion, the advocating duet posed with other signs ending the sentence. Phillips held a poster with the phrase “Let’s get spooky,” while Hudgens held up another piece of cardboard with the words “But not until you vote.”

©GrosbyGroup Vanessa Hudgens

Among the other celebrities also inviting their fans to vote in the 2020 elections is Justin Timberlake , who recently shared a photo remembering the first time he voted. The 39-year-old singer described his first voting experience in 2000 and revealed his pick for the elections. According to Timberlake he would be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence also revealed her first voting experience, and admitted that she “was a little republican” before Donald Trump and “voted for John McCain.” Jennifer Aniston also took social media to show followers, the exact moment she placed her ballot in the mailbox . The actress asked her followers to avoid voting for Kanye West, and said it’s very important to “really consider” every issue, and that “a few men in power” should not “decide what women can and can’t do with their bodies.”