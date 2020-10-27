Olivia Newton-John opens up about cancer journey

Olivia Newton-John shares her positive outlook on cancer, after being diagnosed twice with the deadly disease.

The actress opened up about her emotional journey, as she was first diagnosed in 1992 and most recently in 2017, revealing that the cancer had spread to other organs in her body.

However Olivia decides to see this as a gift rather than something she has to fight, adding that she wouldn’t know what she would be “without it now,” and explaining that it actually gave her a sense of purpose and intention.

The Grease star confessed she doesn’t see herself as sick, and that actually her illness taught her “a lot about compassion” and she prefers seeing it as her life’s journey, highlighting that is not something that she would wish it on anyone else, but she chooses “not to see it as a fight either.”

Olivia Newton-John & @BlueIllusionAU have co-designed a collection of clothing. Proceeds from the sale of these garments will go towards the Olivia Newton-John Centre. You can browse the range here: https://t.co/ZKYQ7ab8SX pic.twitter.com/2UwN8RoABT — ONJCancerCentre (@ONJCancerCentre) July 28, 2020

The 72-year-old Hollywood actress has used a series of plant-based remedies, including medicinal cannabis, traditional, and more invasive treatments like radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery, admitting that she prefers not knowing if doctors think the cancer is terminal, adding that she “doesn’t believe them anyway.”

Olivia keeps a very positive attitude and wants to get her body “healthy and back in balance,” further explaining that it’s all part of the “mental attitude,” and says that if you believe you are “sick” or “poor,” then “you’re going to be sick.”