Anne Hathaway shares her pregnancy experience on the set of ‘The Witches’

Anne Hathaway opened up about her experience filming the highly-anticipated film The Witches while being pregnant with her son.

The 37-year-old actress appeared on a virtual interview with Ryan and Kelly and revealed that the name of her baby is Jack, sharing some details about her life on set and how it felt to spend time on hair and make-up, including the fittings for the movie and even an argument she had with the costume designer.

The halloween film is currently streaming on HBO Max, starring Octavia Spencer , Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway, who is playing the part of the Grand High Witch, previously portrayed by the iconic Anjelica Huston .

I can't be the only one hoping to get mousified after watching this 🐭 #TheWitchesMovie is streaming NOW exclusively on HBO Max! 🧙‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/HFLnO0YpVl — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 22, 2020

Hathaway confessed that Jack was “all over the performance,” adding that her “children will not be seeing this movie until they are 30,” joking about her scary character and making fun at the fact that the main goal of the Grand High Witch is to turn kids into mice and exterminate them.

She also talked about Jack’s relationship with his 4-year-old brother Jonathan, admitting that the 11-month-old baby is “big enough to wrestle with,” and highlighting how “that’s brought a new element to their relationship,” which she finds “really cute.”

The Oscar winner also revealed that there was an uncomfortable moment on set when the costume designer for the movie wanted her to have a “really tight waist” and because of her pregnancy she said “Mmm, no. I don’t think so,” adding that she was “scrambling for a reason.”