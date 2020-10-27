Uma Thurman finds love in the most Hollywood way possible

Uma Thurman is living in her own romantic comedy, now that the Hollywood actress is madly in love with a New York architect, after they met in the most particular way possible.

The 50-year-old actress was reportedly going for a summer walk in Sag Harbor, when she encounter Peter Sabbeth, who had no idea who the acclaimed star was, the couple enjoyed their time together after the architect asked her to look after his dog while he went for a swim.

The romantic moment seemed taken out of a Hollywood rom-com, given the fact that they both share their love for dogs, and found out they were attracted to each other as they spent more and more time together in Long Beach.

Uma was said to be spending quarantine in the Hamptons when she met Peter, and now months after the encounter they are looking to move in together and are interested in buying a home next to the beach.

©GettyImages Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman

The actress, who was previously married to 49-year-old actor Ethan Hawke, is also spending time with her 22-year-old daughter Maya, her 18-year-old son Levon, and 8-year-old Luna.

The Kill Bill star recently opened up about the popular movie and talked about the future of the franchise, reminiscing on her iconic portrayal and stated that the storyline has “been played and it’s done” in Quentin Tarantino’s mind.”