Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

The happy couple made their announcement on Tuesday by posting a sweet photo on Instagram that truly captures just how much they love one another. The picture shows the pair in the middle of a passionate kiss as Gwen proudly holds up her brand new piece of jewelry. A source close to Stefani confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair recently got engaged in Oklahoma.

Both of the stars kept their captions simple, with Gwen writing, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

Shelton shared the same picture along with a sweet caption that reads, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.” he wrote. ”I love you. I heard a YES!”

©Gwen Stefani

Ironically enough, this big announcement from the couple comes only a few weeks after the No Doubt alum told Extra that she thought it was “pretty cute” when people referred to Shelton as her husband...even though they aren’t married yet.

“Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?” she said, referring to Shelton. ”I guess we’re just together.”

“People got used to it or something like that,” she continued. ”But it‘s pretty cute.”

Back in August, she even had to correct Dua Lipa as she guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the singer referred to Shelton as her husband.

“Um, well ... he‘s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani joked.

After 5 years together, this engagement marks a big milestone for the couple. The artists first fell in love on the set of The Voice back in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They have been together ever since, and now, they’re on the road to marriage.

“When you’re where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it’s still there,” Shelton told PEOPLE at the time.

©Gwen Stefani

In November 2018, Blake Shelton ended up pulling his girlfriend onstage when he and The Voice host Carson Daly picked up an award for the competition show at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

“All-time favorite coach, right there, Gwen Stefani. I love her,” Shelton said during his speech, pointing at the singer before Daly added, “You wanna come up? Come up and say a few [words]. Come on up!”

After leading the audience in a, “Gwen! Gwen! Gwen!” chant, she made her way up before taking her boyfriend’s hand to join the duo on stage.

When Daly asked her to say something, Stefani raved, “Oh my God, I‘m so excited to be with Blake Shelton!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!