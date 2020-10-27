Keanu Reeves was seen kissing girlfriend, Alexandra Grant while in Berlin

Keanu Reeves is notoriously known to be more private when it comes to his personal life. The 56-year-old actor is considered one of Hollywood’s good guys, making us wonder who he’s dating next, especially since he’s never been married. Despite his private past, Reeves was just spotted kissing his girlfriend while out and about in Berlin the other day. The actor, who is sporting a very short buzz cut, has been busy in Berlin filming “Matrix 4,” since August.

The woman Reeves was packing on the PDA with is Los Angeles–based artist Alexandra Grant . On Sunday, the actor was photographed running errands in Berlin before returning to his car where his girlfriend was in the driver’s seat. There was no hesitation when Reeves leaned over to pack a kiss on Grant. The couple was also seen walking together, both dressed casually. The “John Wick” actor’s outfit of choice was a dark gray jacket paired with jeans and hiking boots. Grant was seen wearing a big navy and gray jacket, paired with leggings and sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup

Reportedly the couple has been dating for years and their relationship isn’t anything new. According to Harper’s Bazaar, last November, Reeves was first spotted holding hands with Grant on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. According to The New York Times, the couple first met at a dinner party in 2009.

Then, in 2011 Reeves and Grant worked together on “Ode to Happiness,” which is an “adult picture book” that has poems written by Reeves and drawings by Grant. “The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift,” she said. “All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him – they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing,” said Grant according to Harper’s Bazaar.

In 2017, the famous duo co-founded a small publishing house called, X Artists‘ Books, that focuses on artist-centered books, according to Harper’s Bazaar. The couple is described by friends as being perfect for one another and they seem to be happier than ever.