Jennifer Lopez’s twins star in Coach’s new holiday campaign

Coach is reminding everyone that the holidays are a state of mind. The design house unveiled on Tuesday its﻿ new seasonal campaign titled “Holiday is Where You Find It” starring Jennifer Lopez and her family. ﻿The 51-year-old actress was joined by her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, as well as her mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez for the campaign, which champions the importance of family and optimism. Jennifer showed love for her hometown in the campaign wearing an embroidered “New York” crewneck sweater that she teamed with leather shorts, Coach’s Beat Shoulder Bag and the brand’s “Harlie” booties.

©© 2020 Ryan McGinley Jennifer Lopez‘s kids and mother star in Coach’s new holiday campaign

Emme twinned with her famous mom rocking curly locks for the photo shoot in Los Angeles. The singer’s mini-me daughter modeled a blush shearling blouson jacket and ripped jeans. Max looked sharp sporting a black leather jacket, while his maternal grandmother wore a cream turtleneck sweater and trousers. “Holiday Is Where You Find It” spotlights Coach’s belief in positivity, finding joy in the little things and seeking comfort in togetherness and familiar traditions.

The new campaign is set to be unveiled as a series of short vignettes and images, showing the cast—including Michael B. Jordan and his family—celebrating new and old traditions. Per Coach, “Holiday Is Where You Find It” “underscores the message that holiday is a state-of-mind—no matter how you’re celebrating this year.”

Jennifer’s mother and children, whom she shares with her ex-Marc Anthony, previously starred in the “Coach Family” campaign that celebrated stories of togetherness, relationships that endure and the power of modern families.