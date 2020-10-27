Jennifer Garner responds to pregnancy rumors (again)

Jennifer Garner just wanted to share a photo of her carved pumpkins when she was hit with pregnancy rumors. The actress shared a photo of her masterpiece on Instagram and it was a large hollowed-out pumpkin that had a small jack o lantern pumpkin inside of it. The larger pumpkin has windows carved out on the side of it so it’s clear that Garner was just putting a tiny pumpkin inside of its house. Garner captioned the photo, “When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…🎃🎃🎃”
Jennifer Garner recreates iconic roles with her dog and it’s everything
Jennifer Garner Breaks Down In Tears After Watching ‘The Office’ Finale
Garner may have been referring to the gorgeous new home she’s currently building in a neighborhood in Brentwood, California. A source recently told OK, it’s the “first house post-divorce that’s actually all hers… She’s enjoying the process of designing her own space. She envisions good times ahead when lockdown is over, in a house that’s totally relaxed and kid-friendly, and where friends will always be welcome.”
Since people interpret art in different ways, some speculated that it was actually a baby pumpkin inside of a mommy pumpkin. After one fan commented, “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second 😭😂.” Garner responded, “STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.” According to MSN, this isn’t the first time the actress’s social media has sparked false pregnancy rumors. In mid-September, Garner took to Instagram to share a video from her family‘s farm in Oklahoma. Garner is wearing lose overalls in the video and introduced her followers to the cows on the land. She captioned the post, “My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place I can’t help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year’s sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm’s delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple.”
After posting the video, Garners fans, friends, and famous friends responded to her. Reese Witherspoon commented, “You, in those overalls, made my day!” While Natalie Portman wrote, ”So gorgeous!” But after seeing a fan commented “Are you pregnant?” Garner ended the speculation and credited quarantine to any potential weight gain they were referring to. “I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant,” the actress replied. ”We can lay that pupper to rest.” She added, “Have [I] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story.”
Garner shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck who is now dating actress Ana de Armas. She most recently dated John Miller. They first sparked romance rumors in October 2018. Garner and Miller kept their relationship very private over the years but E! News learned in early 2020 that they were still together. A source told the outlet in late February, “Jen still sees John and seems content with where things are in their relationship… John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced. They‘ve made what they have work and enjoy being together.” Despite being together in February, In Touch reported in August that the couple called it quits after dating for 2 years. A source told the outlet, “They split up before L.A. went into lockdown. Jen and John remain on friendly terms so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over.”
OK reported on Monday, October 25th that Garner is happy on her own. “She wants to set a good example for her kids,” said the insider. “So she’s forging ahead on her own. She loved John, but she couldn’t give him the time he deserves. Her kids must come first, and they do.” The insider added she “gets asked out all the time. But she usually begs off because she’s got plans with the kids or she’s whipping up a cake for a church bake sale.” The source continued, “Jen drinks red wine and dances in her living room in pajamas.” She also enjoys creating content. “Jen loves spreading cheer on social media,” adds the source. “She doesn’t take herself too seriously and figures people could use a little lightening up.”