Jennifer Garner responds to pregnancy rumors (again)

Jennifer Garner just wanted to share a photo of her carved pumpkins when she was hit with pregnancy rumors. The actress shared a photo of her masterpiece on Instagram and it was a large hollowed-out pumpkin that had a small jack o lantern pumpkin inside of it. The larger pumpkin has windows carved out on the side of it so it’s clear that Garner was just putting a tiny pumpkin inside of its house. Garner captioned the photo, “When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…🎃🎃🎃”

©Jennifer Garner

Garner may have been referring to the gorgeous new home she’s currently building in a neighborhood in Brentwood, California. A source recently told OK, it’s the “first house post-divorce that’s actually all hers… She’s enjoying the process of designing her own space. She envisions good times ahead when lockdown is over, in a house that’s totally relaxed and kid-friendly, and where friends will always be welcome.”

Since people interpret art in different ways, some speculated that it was actually a baby pumpkin inside of a mommy pumpkin. After one fan commented, “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second 😭😂.” Garner responded, “STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.” According to MSN, this isn’t the first time the actress’s social media has sparked false pregnancy rumors. In mid-September, Garner took to Instagram to share a video from her family‘s farm in Oklahoma. Garner is wearing lose overalls in the video and introduced her followers to the cows on the land. She captioned the post, “My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place I can’t help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year’s sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm’s delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple.”

After posting the video, Garners fans, friends, and famous friends responded to her. Reese Witherspoon commented, “You, in those overalls, made my day!” While Natalie Portman wrote, ”So gorgeous!” But after seeing a fan commented “Are you pregnant?” Garner ended the speculation and credited quarantine to any potential weight gain they were referring to. “I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant,” the actress replied. ”We can lay that pupper to rest.” She added, “Have [I] gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story.”