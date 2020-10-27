Harry Styles has fans gushing after releasing music video for “Golden”

Harry Styles had fans gushing Tuesday after releasing the music video for his song “Golden.” The video was directed by Ben and Gabe Turner and was shot against the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The video storyline is relatively simple (and debatably not existent) and features close-up shots of Styles driving a cool car.

Styles also does quite a bit of running in a low buttoned billowy white long sleeve shirt and a mint blazer. One fan tweeted, “Can‘t believe a three and a half minute video of Harry Styles running reminded me that life is beautiful. But also yes I can.” Styles also goes swimming shirtless in some beautiful tide pools. Fans were pleased to see Styles show off his style and abs. The video was shot during quarantine and aside from a couple of passerby‘s- it’s a one-man show.

©Sony Music

Watch the new video!

Fans were anticipating the videos announcement for weeks after Styles was spotted filming in Italy. After the teaser was released on Monday Style’s followers took their excitement to Twitter to gush about what they saw.

One fan tweeted, “Someone come slap me please, I’m literally shedding tears because of the way his hair is bouncing when he’s running, WTF IS WRONG WITH ME.” After the video was released the numbers proved it was simple yet successful. The video had almost half a million views on YouTube in under an hour. It is currently #1 on Trending and was viewed over 9 million times in the first 9 hours.