Emilia Clarke’s most exciting adventure

Emilia Clarke is jumping into adventure, treating herself to the most amazing experience on her 34th birthday!

The Game of Thrones actress wanted to celebrate big after she felt a little sad with her birthday approaching, and what better way to embark into a new era than jumping off a plane.

Emilia posted a couple of photos describing her skydiving escapade and confessed she was terrified, captioning her post as, “what could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what,” adding an emoji and the funniest hashtags, referencing the popular HBO show.

The photos posted by the star showed her in full skydiving gear, with an exciting expression on her face before and after the celebration. Taking a moment to thank “Hinton Sky Diving, for the most exhilarating experience of my life!”

📸 | Emilia skydiving for her birthday pic.twitter.com/FSFe3He2Cp — Emilia Clarke Updates (@EClarkeUpdates) October 25, 2020

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds joked about the actress on his Twitter account after he found out they share birthdays and said “So Sorry, I moved her birthday this year,” adding, “It was feeling a little crowded for me,” to which his wife Blake Lively commented on the subject and wrote “I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”