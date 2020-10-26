Emilia Clarke’s most exciting adventure

Emilia Clarke is jumping into adventure, treating herself to the most amazing experience on her 34th birthday!
The Game of Thrones actress wanted to celebrate big after she felt a little sad with her birthday approaching, and what better way to embark into a new era than jumping off a plane.
Emilia posted a couple of photos describing her skydiving escapade and confessed she was terrified, captioning her post as, “what could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what,” adding an emoji and the funniest hashtags, referencing the popular HBO show.
The photos posted by the star showed her in full skydiving gear, with an exciting expression on her face before and after the celebration. Taking a moment to thank “Hinton Sky Diving, for the most exhilarating experience of my life!”
📸 | Emilia skydiving for her birthday pic.twitter.com/FSFe3He2Cp— Emilia Clarke Updates (@EClarkeUpdates) October 25, 2020
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds joked about the actress on his Twitter account after he found out they share birthdays and said “So Sorry, I moved her birthday this year,” adding, “It was feeling a little crowded for me,” to which his wife Blake Lively commented on the subject and wrote “I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”
Yesterday I voted for the first time in an American Presidential election. I shit you not, it was among the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I’m optimistic about the future. I’m excited to be a part of this process. @WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/kxMgaAixQC— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2020
The couple, who seem to be friends with Clarke, recently shared a post on Instagram celebrating Ryan’s first time voting in the United States, with a caption that stated, “I’d like to thank my wife,” and adding that he was very proud and excited.
Emilia recently starred in the action film Above Suspicion directed by Phillip Noyce, alongside Jack Huston, Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville.