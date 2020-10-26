Fans could hardly recognize Joe Manganiello in Sofia Vergara’s latest post

Joe Manganiello shocked fans a few days back when his wife, Sofia Vergara , posted a photo of him looking completely unrecognizable.

Over the weekend, Vergara had a mini-reunion with some of her Modern Family cast members. Even though fans were undoubtedly excited to see some of their favorites together again for the first time in months, most simply couldn’t stop staring at her husband, Joe. On top of donning a face mask, which already makes the actor--and everyone else--harder to see, something else about his appearance threw everyone for a loop.

In the photo, the 43-year-old can be seen sporting a short, bleach blond mohawk as he stands beside his wife and holds their dog bundled in a blanket. The group picture also includes a few of her Modern Family co-stars: Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. While some fans couldn’t get over the excitement of seeing the gang back together, others were too caught up in their confusion on who the tall blond man was standing next to Sofia.

“Who’s the guy on the left????” one fan asked.

Another commented, “What happened to Joe?? 😳😳😳”

©Sofia Vergara

Of course, the blond guy on the left is Joe Manganiello--but that took a long time for even the most dedicated fans to realize.

Another reason people were caught off guard by Joe’s new look is because Vergara didn’t even acknowledge her husband’s new ‘do, instead writing in the caption, “Thank u @jessetyler @justinmikita for our first Modern Fam reunion!! ❤️❤️❤️ missing half of the gang!!! But so much fun!!!😷😷.”



Jesse Tyler Ferguson,﻿ who was celebrating his 45th birthday, also posted some photos from their reunion on his Instagram—which included another shot of Manganiello and his unusual hair. Without his mask on, fans got to see a better view at how he really looks with his new color and cut, also noticing that he is sporting a lot less facial hair than he is known for. Usually, the star rocks a full salt-and-pepper beard, but now, he’s trimmed things down and seems to be keeping his cheeks completely bare.