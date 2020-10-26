Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are addressing the big elephant in the room

After a recent post that set the internet ablaze, Kelly Ripa had to set the record straight and appears to have confirmed that everyone’s assumptions were correct about her husband.

All of the commotion was cause by a recent Instagram post made by the Live with Kelly and Ryan host. Ripa shared several throwback photos on social media that showcased her family dressing up for Halloween throughout the years, which included shots of her, her hubby Mark Consuelos , and their kids: Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

The slideshow full of pictures showcased a ton of family fun, also featuring a few appearances from Ripa’s Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, Ryan Seacrest. Still, with all of those photos to look at, the tenth photo is what really got fans talking, featuring Mark and one of his friends dressed up as CHiPS characters Jon and Ponch one year for Halloween.

©Kelly Ripa

A lot of fans noticed something they found particularly pleasing in the photo, commenting some NSFW stuff along with well wishes to Kelly, who a lot of girls seem to be very jealous of right now.

“Damn Mark you hide the whole sofa in there or is Kelly the luckiest woman in the entire whole world?” one fan commented.

“.......... I literally had to do a double take cause I wasn’t quite sure I was seeing what I think I was seeing,” wrote another.

Another fan said, “Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform.”

All in all, the consensus in the comment section had all of the attention on Consuelos, which caused him to comment on the matter under his wife’s post.

“Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” Mark commented, seemingly trying to be modest.

Kelly was quick to fire back, writing, “ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?”

It’s no surprise that these two have such fun in their relationship, as evidenced by their hilarious back and forth in the comments section of that Halloween post. The pair got married in 1996, and in the decades since, they have not been shy about sharing details of their marriage.

Mark and Kelly recently spoke about how much they are looking forward to having the house to themselves when their youngest, Joaquin, goes off to college.

“We had our kids so young -- we‘d only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage,” Ripa explained to People back in August. ”So when it comes to an empty nest, we’re looking forward to it, honestly.”

Consuelos added that one of the couple‘s famous friends, Rob Lowe, has already told them about the advantages of having the house free of children, saying “once your kids leave, you pretty much never put clothes on ever again -- you‘re just naked all the time. So there’s that too!”

Looks like these two are going to have a lot of fun once all their kids are gone.