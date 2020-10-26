Adele gives update on her upcoming album

Adele is giving an update on her new album, debunking the theories that were brought up following her appearance on Saturday Night Live, where she hosted the show and sang some of her greatest hits.

Loading the player...

The acclaimed singer revealed her body transformation and served the most amazing looks, with what seemed to be an ode to the iconic comedy film Death Becomes Her starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn.

The 32-year-old also showed some of her comedy skills, as she appeared in some of the popular skits of the show, portraying herself in an episode of The Bachelor where she sang snippets of some of her hits, including Hello, Someone Like You and When We Were Young.

Fans of the singer were absolutely amazed with her performance, making jokes about her love life and using the opportunity to show off her incredible voice, as she stated at the beginning of the episode, “You may know me as the singer Adele. I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life.”

The Grammy winner commented on her new record and confessed that even though there is an album coming, her work is “still not finished,” adding that she is still “too scared” and would rather “have a glass of wine, or six, and see what happens.”