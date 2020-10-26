Melanie Griffith shows off her incredible body while wearing lingerie

Age really is just a number and actress Melanie Griffith proved just that in a recent Instagram post. The 63-year-old actress posted a stunning photo of herself showing off her incredible physique over the weekend in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In the photo, the “Now and Then” actress is seen sitting on the edge of her bathtub in a pink lingerie set which drew attention to her toned tummy. Griffith looked elegant and displayed her natural beauty as she went makeup-free in the picture and her hair was twisted up in a towel. In the next photo, Griffith is seen wearing jeweled shoes which just added to the glam of the photo.
The actress captioned the photo, “I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy♥️♥️♥️”
Celeb friends such as Chelsea Handler and Kelly Ripa commented on the stunning photo of Griffith. Handler commented, “You don’t have to wear that for a bath, silly goose,” and Ripa said “PerfectIon 🔥🔥 ♥️♥️💕💕.”
Griffith is an iconic actress who began her career in the 1970s. She went on to win Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards for her work. In 1996, the 63-year-old actress co-starred with actor Antonio Banderas in the comedy film, “Too Much.”
The two actors fell for each other and began dating during the film’s production and actually married that same year. Banderas and Griffith also had a daughter together in 1996 and their marriage lasted several years until they got divorced in 2015. In an interview with Vulture, Banderas said there aren’t any hard feelings between him and his ex-wife and that she is family to him.
Griffith has been married four times already and now says she won’t get married again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore,” Griffith told InStyle magazine in an interview. “But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married?