Melanie Griffith shows off her incredible body while wearing lingerie

Age really is just a number and actress Melanie Griffith proved just that in a recent Instagram post. The 63-year-old actress posted a stunning photo of herself showing off her incredible physique over the weekend in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In the photo, the “Now and Then” actress is seen sitting on the edge of her bathtub in a pink lingerie set which drew attention to her toned tummy. Griffith looked elegant and displayed her natural beauty as she went makeup-free in the picture and her hair was twisted up in a towel. In the next photo, Griffith is seen wearing jeweled shoes which just added to the glam of the photo.

©melaniegriffith

The actress captioned the photo, “I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy♥️♥️♥️”

Celeb friends such as Chelsea Handler and Kelly Ripa commented on the stunning photo of Griffith. Handler commented, “You don’t have to wear that for a bath, silly goose,” and Ripa said “PerfectIon 🔥🔥 ♥️♥️💕💕.”