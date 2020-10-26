Jennifer Aniston urges fans to stop voting for Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston joins the list of celebrities that have revealed their pick for the upcoming presidential election, encouraging her fans to vote and asking them to be responsible with their decision.

Loading the player...

The Los Angeles based actress shared a photo on Instagram to her almost 36 million followers, placing her ballot in the mailbox, wearing a face mask and a matching sweatsuit.

Just like Justin Timberlake, the 51-year-old actress revealed she was voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, explaining that her decision was based on the division that the country is facing, and because “our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue,” also adding that “he has repeatedly and publicly ignored science,” and “too many people have died.”

The Hollywood actress also took a moment to talk about the importance of LGBTQ+ rights, the Black community, healthcare, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and climate change, highlighting that voting for “equal rights, for love, and for decency,” should be the main priority.

Jennifer also stated that it’s very important to “really consider” every issue, and went on to say that “a few men in power” should not “decide what women can and can’t do with their bodies.”

Aniston also asked her followers to avoid voting for Kanye West and stated that it was irresponsible and “not funny.” This comes after the Kardashian family has been heavily criticized for supporting Kanye on their social media accounts, with fans labeling the family members as “irresponsible.”