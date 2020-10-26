J Lo has a chic way of letting fans know ‘voting is always in style’

As November 3 inches closer and closer, even more celebrities are starting to speak out about the importance of voting in the upcoming Presidential election. While some stars have chosen to endorse certain candidates, a lot of them are simply promoting the act of voting itself, wanting everyone to feel like their voices are heard this time around.

One of the most outspoken celebrities when it comes to this subject is Jennifer Lopez , who found a stylish way to let her fans know just how important voting is.

The “On The Floor” singer posted a couple of photos onto Twitter on Saturday, showing off some fun she had over the weekend riding bikes with her twins, Max and Emme . J Lo can be seen wearing a chunky, oversized white sweater, some black leggings, a pair of white and gold Nike Air Jordans, and some gold jewelry to match. As she rides her bike and poses in her chic fall look, the star is also showing off her brand new Coach bag, which has the word, “VOTE” written across the front.

Latina Powerhouse Entertainer Lopez made her message even more blatant with her caption, writing, “voting is always in style.”

And this isn’t the only way J Lo encouraged her fans to vote this weekend.

Over on Instagram, Lopez reposted a video from Now This, which is narrated by the late U.S. Representative John Lewis . The video drives home the importance of voting, especially for the young people in our country.

“VOTE! 🗳This election is too important. It’s about more than just politics... it’s about the character of our country. It’s about decency and doing what is right for all people,” Lopez wrote in the caption of her video. “I am voting for Max and Emme’s future. TRUTH over lies. UNITY over division. SCIENCE over fiction. HOPE over fear.”

She continued, “The world is waiting for YOU!!!!! Your leadership. Get out and vote like you’ve never voted before!! Your voice matters. ♥️🗳 #LetsGetLoud #LetsGetProud #WhenWeAllVote”

Just last week, Lopez posted a video with Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in an effort to get her fellow Latinos to use their voice for this election. In the video, she was joined by her fiancé, Alex Rodriquez , who has also been outspoken about getting his followers to vote.

“To my Latinos, we’re more powerful together,” she wrote in her caption. “Join me in getting loud. Your voice is your vote. What is your voting plan?”



Clearly, Jennifer Lopez is passionate about getting her followers to vote--and she’s making sure her voice is heard along the way.