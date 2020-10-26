Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher proudly took their kids with them to vote

Kunis and Kutcher’s love story is a beloved one by many. The couple first met back in the late ‘90s when they starred on “That 70’s Show.” Kunis was only 14-years-old and wasn’t interested at all in her 19-year-old co-star, Kutcher at the time, according to Yahoo!. Kutcher was actually Kunis’ first kiss as it was scripted in the show for their characters to kiss. “I was like, ‘Oh, he‘s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model! ...Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him,” Kunis said in a People interview.

Then the couple parted ways after Kutcher left the show and the couple kept in touch here and there. Each of them went on to date and even marry other people, such as Kutcher’s marriage to actress, Demi Moore , who he eventually got divorced from. Fast forward to 2012 when the couple reunited at the Golden Globe Awards and the two went on to hook up for a while, adamant about both staying single, according to Insider. By 2014, Kutcher and Kunis got engaged and later that year Kunis was pregnant. The rest is history as the famous duo is now happily married with two adorable children.

