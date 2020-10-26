Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher proudly took their kids with them to vote

As the end of the month approaches and election day is getting closer, we’ve been seeing more and more celebrities exercising their right to vote. Over the weekend, one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, actress Mila Kunis and actor Ashton Kutcher proudly took their children, 6-year-old daughter Wyatt, and three-year-old son Dimitri with them to cast their vote in this year’s presidential election.
The 37-year-old actress and 42-year-old actor were photographed holding their children’s hands in Los Angeles while proudly wearing their “I Voted” stickers. Kunis dressed comfortably for the occasion wearing a grey crewneck, over a plaid shirt, paired with dark grey joggers and Ugg boots. Kutcher also kept it casual in a blue crewneck with black trousers and New Balance sneakers. He topped off his look with a baseball hat. The entire family kept with CDC guidelines and wore face masks. It seemed like a productive Sunday for the famous family!
Kunis and Kutcher’s love story is a beloved one by many. The couple first met back in the late ‘90s when they starred on “That 70’s Show.” Kunis was only 14-years-old and wasn’t interested at all in her 19-year-old co-star, Kutcher at the time, according to Yahoo!. Kutcher was actually Kunis’ first kiss as it was scripted in the show for their characters to kiss. “I was like, ‘Oh, he‘s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model! ...Then I was like, ‘I have to kiss him?’ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him,” Kunis said in a People interview.
Then the couple parted ways after Kutcher left the show and the couple kept in touch here and there. Each of them went on to date and even marry other people, such as Kutcher’s marriage to actress, Demi Moore , who he eventually got divorced from. Fast forward to 2012 when the couple reunited at the Golden Globe Awards and the two went on to hook up for a while, adamant about both staying single, according to Insider. By 2014, Kutcher and Kunis got engaged and later that year Kunis was pregnant. The rest is history as the famous duo is now happily married with two adorable children.
Now, here they are taking part in history and voting as a family. We can’t get enough of this adorable bunch!