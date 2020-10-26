First Lady Melania Trump meets mini president and first lady at White House Halloween celebration

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump ﻿ enjoyed a spooktacular night at the White House on Sunday evening. The first couple welcomed trick-or-treaters to the Trump Administration’s fourth annual Halloween festivities. The first lady, 50, was dressed for fall wearing a burnt orange suede coat, believed to be by Prada, per fan accounts. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the president and his wife, who both recently recovered from COVID-19, did not personally distribute candy to trick-or-treaters.

©OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images The president and first lady celebrated Halloween at the White House on Oct. 25

Extra precautions were put in place this year in light of the global health crisis. Guests older than two were required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Masks were also mandatory for personnel working the event, while staff handing out candy needed to wear gloves.

The president and the first lady, both not wearing masks, greeted trick-or-treaters as they passed by the South Portico of the White House, which was decorated with a vibrant display of leaves in autumn shades, chrysanthemums and festive pumpkins. During the spooky event, Barron Trump’s parents met two youngsters who were dressed like the first couple—complete with a Donald Trump wig!

©Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images The first couple met two trick-or-treaters dressed like them

The event for frontline workers, military families and schoolchildren featured a variety of activities provided by several departments and agencies, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Education and more. The United States Air Force Strolling Strings performed an array of traditional Halloween songs and other tunes for guests.

Sharing photos from the celebration on Monday, the first lady wrote, “It was a pleasure to welcome all of the costumed trick-or-treaters, frontline workers, military families & schoolchildren this year for the annual #Halloweenfestivities at the @WhiteHouse!”