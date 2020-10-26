Selena Gomez opened up about her love life

The Rare Beauty founder opened up in an interview with New magazine, where she revealed her thoughts on being single in her late 20s. “I am single - and I‘m totally cool with that. There are a lot of positives to being single and it’s about enjoying them when you’re in that stage of life,” she told the magazine.

Gomez also seems very sure about which qualities she’s looking for in a partner and ones she won’t settle for. “Funny does it for me - you just have to be funny. While I like a guy who is confident in himself, I really dislike arrogance.”

In the interview, the 28-year-old also discussed how difficult it is to live in the public eye especially when trying to date. “It‘s not just relationships, but any part of your life that is private you don’t want in the public eye. But like it or not, it’s something you kind of have to get used to,” Gomez said in the interview.

Gomez is an inspiration to many, proving that one should rely on finding happiness within themselves before seeking it in others. Gomez seems very content without a partner right now and she told the magazine that she vows to continue focusing on her mental health and wellbeing before settling down again.