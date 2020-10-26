Selena Gomez opened up about her love life

Selena Gomez is one happily single woman! The 28-year-old singer’s life is always scrutinized in the public eye, especially her love life. While she’s certainly had some high profile relationships, such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, she seems to be enjoying her single years until she finds the right guy.
For any celeb, it’s beyond difficult to keep their personal life private. As we all are aware, Gomez and Bieber had a very public relationship back in 2011 when they were teenagers and the on and off again romance lasted until they finally went their separate ways in 2018, according to Mirror. In the midst of the Bieber saga, the “Same Old Love” singer also dated The Weeknd for a year in 2017. Since these two very public relationships are behind Gomez, she’s decided to take this time to focus on herself.
The Rare Beauty founder opened up in an interview with New magazine, where she revealed her thoughts on being single in her late 20s. “I am single - and I‘m totally cool with that. There are a lot of positives to being single and it’s about enjoying them when you’re in that stage of life,” she told the magazine.
Gomez also seems very sure about which qualities she’s looking for in a partner and ones she won’t settle for. “Funny does it for me - you just have to be funny. While I like a guy who is confident in himself, I really dislike arrogance.”
In the interview, the 28-year-old also discussed how difficult it is to live in the public eye especially when trying to date. “It‘s not just relationships, but any part of your life that is private you don’t want in the public eye. But like it or not, it’s something you kind of have to get used to,” Gomez said in the interview.
Gomez is an inspiration to many, proving that one should rely on finding happiness within themselves before seeking it in others. Gomez seems very content without a partner right now and she told the magazine that she vows to continue focusing on her mental health and wellbeing before settling down again.