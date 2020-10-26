Does Ariana Grande sing about Pete Davidson in her new song?

Ariana Grande’s new song ‘Positions’ is creating some buzz. From her grand “Rain on Me” collaboration with Lady Gaga to releasing “Stuck with U” with Justin Bieber, to a slayer live performance at the 2020 VMAs, the singer keeps making her fans super happy.Let’s add another astonishing accomplishment from Grande to the list.

The pop star released her new single ‘Positions’ and accompanied it with a video clip. She shows herself as the Commander-in-Chief of the United States. We can she her walking through all corners of the White House. This a very successful theme with only a few days left before the presidential elections.

However, the public is not talking about the fantasy of seeing Grande as the leader of the United States. Fans of the Grammy winner are rather filling social networks with speculation that they claim that she is singing about her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in this song. Grande and Davidson began dating in May 2018, and were engaged shortly after. However, they split less than five months later in October. “It was way too much too soon” says a source close to the couple. But let’s take a moment and be real, this doesn’t surprise any of us.

Grande may have assured that she is grateful for her exes, but that has not stopped her fans from speculating about her ex-fiancé in her new song. This October 22, the pop star premiered her song “Position”, where we see her become president while walking through the White House. Some of her fans believe that the song is a nod to her old romance with Pete Davidson. ”Heaven sent you to me, I just hope that history does not repeat itself.” Her fans paid close attention to the word ”repeat” as she does a particular hyphenation while performing the single, and some interpreted it as a subtle mention of Pete.