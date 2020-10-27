Emily Ratajkowski is expecting and won’t reveal the gender

Emily Ratajkowski made a big announcement as the Vogue digital cover star–she’s pregnant! The model is married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard and they have been married since February 2018.

Ratajkowski shared the digital cover on her Instagram and captioned the post, “Grateful & growing 👼 Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover.” Ratajkowski’s famous friends like Kourtney Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Hailey Bieber , Sofia Richie , and Priyanka Chopra reacted to the big news in the comments.

The digital cover is a close up of the models face that later zooms out to reveal her beautiful baby bump. It also featured the title of an essay Ratajkowski wrote for Vogue: “Why I don’t Want to Reveal The Gender of My Child.” In the article that was published Monday, the model opened up about what led her to make that decision.

©Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski

“So what do you want?”



Ratjkowski begins by explaining the usual line of questioning when she reveals she’s pregnant. “When my husband an I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

What people could shrug as a joke, Ratajkowski explains, “There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

The model explained later in the essay, “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be.” Ratajowski said she realizes “a lot of our life experiences are gendered, and it would be dishonest to try to deny the reality of many of them.”

“But” she continued, “I don’t like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me. And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born.”