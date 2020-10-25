TikTok video believed to star Sasha Obama rapping goes viral

Sasha Obama is believed to star on a rapping TikTok video that went viral. The 19-year old, who’s a student at the University of Michigan, appears to be having a great time. Good for her! The videos were originally posted on TikTok by the account @cakethatsmg.

It seems that the videos showing Sasha rapping with her friends were quickly deleted from TikTok, but as we know, social media moves fast! Now, they continued to go viral on Twitter.

LOOK AT MISS SASHA OBAMAAAAA https://t.co/sPhb373uds — water tribe bbw 🧟‍♀️ (@yawningemoji) October 25, 2020

The social media app was filled with comments of support to the youngest of the Obama. On the other hand, Sashas’s older sister, Malia Obama , is currently in her fourth year at Harvard University. Time flies!