New mom,Gigi Hadid voted with her baby daughter by her side

New mom, Gigi Hadid reveals that she voted with her new baby daughter by her side. This is only one month after welcoming her first child. The supermodel has a message for her fans about voting before November 3rd.

Hadid encouraged fans to vote early, and shared details about voting deadlines across the country. She explained, “I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us—for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate.”

Gigi hadid: "I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate" (...) ❤ pic.twitter.com/dQGyic6D0d — Gigi Hadid Source👸 (@MyqueengigiIG) October 25, 2020

Hadid didn‘t specify which candidate she supported. On the other hand, she did add a message encouraging voters to keep in mind current and key issues like immigration, healthcare, LGBTQ rights, racism, and gun violence.

She sent a clear message to all voters: election doesn‘t only happen on the third, it ends on the third. It’s also happening right now.

Other celebrities have been vocal about voting and their choices. Recently, Justin Timberlake encouraged all his fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, joining the list of artists and celebrities that have decided to urge their audience to participate in democracy. Timberlake revealed his pick in the U.S. presidential election.