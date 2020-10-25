Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia transforms into Spider-Man in the most epic way

Our spidey taste buds are tingling! Why wear a mass-produced superhero costume this Halloween when you can make your own edible one? Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia transformed into Spider-Man with the help of her dad Alexis Ohanian on Saturday, October 25. The Reddit co-founder created the iconic red mask out of pancake batter for his three-year-old’s delight. He then held the impressive culinary art over his beloved’s face and snapped a colorful photo that’s now delighting the masses on social media.

©@alexisohanian Introducing Spider-Girl!

“With great pancake power comes great responsibility, @olympiaohanian,” Alexis wrote in the caption, referencing the famous line. Fans were immediately smitten in the comments section, with one hilariously quipping: “A millionaire who makes time to make Spider-Man pancakes for his daughter... ladies please don’t settle, there are great men out there!”

Ohanian family aficionados will know this is far from the first time the father-daughter duo have fried up custom flapjacks. Generally, the 37-year-old entrepreneur makes Olympia’s favorite characters from Paw Patrol out of batter on Saturday mornings. Lucky for us all, he usually shares the final products to Instagram.

Olympia deserves all the sweet treats for her recent business venture. The celebrity kid’s baby doll Qai Qai recently made her big debut on Amazon . “The bond between Olympia and Qai Qai has sparked mass interest from media and fans alike, and now, Serena Williams wants to bring that same delight to the hearts and homes of children everywhere,” a statement read.

“Qai Qai truly is more than just a doll, as she lends her voice to social-minded messages around mental health, race, representation, female empowerment, anti-bullying, the climate crisis and so much more. With a mission to tell positive, uplifting stories, Qai Qai is an animation that embodies the spirit of a young girl, drawing on the power of friendship and the beauty of imagination in play.”